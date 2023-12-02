Jusuf Nurkic fouled out of the Suns loss to the Nuggets, and had a hilarious Kevin Durant reaction after the game

The Phoenix Suns were without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for their battle with the Denver Nuggets, but still nearly managed to come out on top when all was said and done. That was thanks in large part to big games from Jusuf Nurkic (31 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 13-22 FGM) and Kevin Durant (30 PTS, 11 AST, 4 REB, 8-25 FGM), but they suffered a blow late in the game when Nurkic fouled out after elbowing Nikola Jokic.

With the Suns down with less than a minute in the game, Nurkic was backing down Jokic in the paint when he pivoted and elbowed him in the face. Nurkic was assessed a flagrant one foul, but it was also his sixth foul of the game, which forced him to the bench. After the game, Nurkic complained about the officiating of the game, and then posted a hilarious Durant-inspired update on his mood.

Despite Jusuf Nurkic's complaints, the Suns actually had 26 free throws compared to the Nuggets 12, so it's not as if they weren't getting the benefit of the whistle throughout the night. Nurkic may not have been happy with getting a flagrant foul called on him, but either way, it was his sixth foul, so it ultimately didn't make much of a difference.

Nurkic fouling out stunted the Suns attempt to complete their comeback, as Denver scored the final five points of the game to close the book on their victory. The Bosnian big man is clearly unhappy with how the events of this game transpired, but there's not much he can do now, and he will now focus on trying to help Phoenix get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.