During the Phoenix Suns' Tuesday night contest against the Denver Nuggets, Grayson Allen did exactly what the team needed him to do: step up with Devin Booker nursing an ankle injury. He hit eight triples, waxing hot from beyond the arc as the Suns took a huge 117-107 victory over the reigning champion. Allen then showed on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors that his outburst from deep was no mere fluke. The 28-year old sniper wasted no time, making seven threes in the fourth quarter, helping the Suns claim a 120-113 win.
Allen has been a revelation for the Suns all season long. He has long been regarded as one of the best marksmen in the association, but he has taken his shooting output to an entirely different level (he's shooting 47.5 percent from deep on 5.7 attempts per game). Moreover, he has played the best defense of his career, endearing him even further to head coach Frank Vogel.
Kevin Durant wants Grayson Allen to play at this high of a level regardless of who's on the floor. Sure, the Suns cannot expect eight triples a night from Allen, but this level of confidence is something that the team wants the 28-year old sniper to play with at all times.
“It's two games in a row where (Allen) started out super aggressive for us. That's what we're gonna need moving forward,” Durant said in his postgame presser, via Trevor Booth, Suns beat reporter for ClutchPoints. “The defense got to play a little honest, respect everybody on the floor. He has opened up the floor for everyone.”
“We’re going to need that moving forward.”
There aren't too many more important archetypes for role players than the one Grayson Allen is playing for the Suns, and Kevin Durant knows that when Allen is playing as well as he's doing at the moment, the stars' lives become so much easier.
Devin Booker will be returning to the hardwood, perhaps as soon as their weekend clash against the Boston Celtics, so Allen will have a smaller role in the Suns offense not too long from now. Hopefully for the Suns, Durant's call for Allen to remain aggressive sticks to him, as Phoenix will find it so much easier to stick to where they are in the playoff race if he does so.