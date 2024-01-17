Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen broke down what really happened when Emma Stone appeared to chat with the Suns bench recently.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a bit of an up and down start to begin the 2023-24 NBA season. The Suns currently sit three games above the .500 mark at 21-18 as the season nears its midway point, and Durant has had to take on an increased workload as the team has dealt with a plethora of injuries, including to costars Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Recently, the Suns picked up arguably their most impressive win of the season by blowing out the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, and after the game, the team found themselves in the middle of a viral moment when acclaimed actress Emma Stone, attending the game wearing a Suns baseball cap, appeared to wave goodbye to the Phoenix bench on her way out.

Initially, one angle made it seem that Stone was talking solely to Suns' guard Grayson Allen. However, now both Allen and Durant are setting the record straight on what actually happened.

"She waved at the whole team. It didn't seem like she singled out Grayson." Grayson Allen breaks down viral video with actress and #Suns fan Emma Stone at #Lakers game. "I don't think she even said bye to me or looked at me. It looks like we're looking directly at each other." pic.twitter.com/ACPh0ggzNf — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 16, 2024

“She waved at the whole team. It didn't seem like she singled out Grayson,” said Durant, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I don't think she even said bye to me or looked at me. It looks like we're looking directly at each other,” said Allen.

Regardless of what truly went down during the viral encounter, the Suns were surely happy to pick up the win against their Pacific Division rivals. Phoenix will next take the floor on January 16 against the Sacramento Kings.