Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has had himself quite the summer. Even after becoming Team USA's all-time leading scorer at the Olympics and leading the Americans to another gold medal, Durant is still going all-out as he prepares for a crucial 2024-25 season with the Suns.

Video of Durant putting in work at an open run featuring some of the biggest names in basketball was posted on Thursday, and KD looks as dominant as ever.

Oklahoma City Thunder second-year star Chet Holmgren, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Utah Jazz sixth man Jordan Clarkson and the Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley all joined Durant in the open run.

In the video, Durant can be seen hitting a turnaround baseline jump shot over the 7-1 Holmgren, nailing another mid-range jumper on the move at the top of the key and working on is interior and perimeter defense.

Durant was dealing with a left calf strain before the Olympics, and while he was not limited at all in Paris and looked 100%, it is still great news to see Durant on the court and healthy.

Kevin Durant's outlook for the 2024-25 season

Durant, who will turn 36 before the start of the regular season, showed that he is still one of the best players in the world after a dominant performance at the Olympics this summer. He scored 13.8 points per game and shot an incredibly efficient 54.0% from the field and 51.9% from three during Olympic competition while becoming the first American male basketball player to earn four gold medals.

Durant's best performance for Team USA came in the opening matchup against Serbia, where he came off the bench and scored 23 points, shooting a perfect 5-5 from three and 8-9 from the field.

Last season, his first full year with the Suns, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from three. Despite Durant having a great individual season, the Suns did not have as much team success as they would have hoped, getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs after forming a “Big Three” of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Durant is going to need to continue producing at an All-NBA level in order for the Suns to reach their full potential. If the work he has done this summer is any indication, Durant should have no problem achieving that goal.