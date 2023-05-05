David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets with their second round series of the NBA Playoffs now shifting to their homecourt. The Suns were playing better in Game 2 than they did in Game 1 until Chris Paul exited the game with an injury and their offense fell apart. While Paul’s status for the rest of this series is in question, the Suns still have Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on their side as they look to get back in this series. They’ll need a much stronger game from Durant though. While he did not shoot very well in Game 2, Durant is going to stick to the same routine as he always does as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

"I just stick to the same routine." Kevin Durant on how he responds after an off shooting night. Went 2-of-12 from 3 (10-of-27 overall) in Game 2 loss at Denver. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/RLvGZfuEGY — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 4, 2023

“I just stick to the same routine,” Durant said. “A lot of times I’m playing a mental game, so usually when I miss shots or struggle shooting the ball, it’s an approach thing. It’s how I’m approaching the game where there’s spots on the floor where I can be aggressive from. It’s all about surveying the game and seeing where I fit.”

In Game 2 against the Nuggets, Kevin Durant finished 24 points but shot only 10-27 from the field and 2-10 from three-point range. Throughout the NBA playoffs so far, Durant has been averaging 27.9 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocked shots with shooting splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 96.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

For the Suns to get back in this series, they’re going to need a much better shooting game from Durant in Game 3.