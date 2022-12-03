By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns may have blown a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter in Friday night’s 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets, but that won’t be their most pressing concern after the game. While Mikal Bridges, the Suns’ do-it-all 3 and D wing, played 37 minutes in the loss, he may have ended up hurting himself in the process.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Bridges revealed that “he thinks he hyperextended his right knee”, although nothing is for certain yet, per Duane Rankin. The 26-year old wing plans to get his knee checked, which puts his status for the Suns’ next few games in doubt.

Mikal Bridges rarely suffers any injuries, but when he does, he still manages to play through them. Last December, Bridges dislocated his finger in a game against the Golden State Warriors, but he didn’t end up missing any time. In fact, throughout Bridges’ NBA career, he has yet to miss any games, his level of durability being unfathomable in today’s load management landscape.

The Suns forward’s iron man stretch even dates back to his collegiate playing days in Villanova, when he played in all 116 games during his three-year NCAA stint.

Nevertheless, if Mikal Bridges did indeed suffer a serious knee injury, then he may be left with no choice but to miss a few games. The Suns are playing the long game anyway, given their lofty aspirations of competing for a championship.

Bridges’ health will be of utmost importance to the Suns, (especially with Cam Johnson and Chris Paul already nursing injuries of their own) so the next few days will be crucial in determining whether his consecutive games played streak would come to an end.