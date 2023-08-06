Statistics regularly tell the story in the NBA, and sometimes they tell a shocking tale. Take the case of NBA legend Muggsy Bogues, who was a star in the NBA while playing from 1987 through 2001 for the Charlotte Hornets and 3 other teams.

Bogues is widely known for his brilliant ballhandling and other accomplishments on the court despite his 5-foot-3 stature. Bogues averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 assists per game throughout his career, and he also made other contributions. One of those areas included offensive rebounding, an area that Bogues accumulated a percentage of 2.3 percent throughout his career.

If there's one area where Bogues could have been blanked, it appears it could have been offensive rebounding. But he hustled all over the court, and he explained to Emily Austin, the host of The Hoop Chat, just how he did it.

“Even though I was a small guard, I always got those long rebounds,” Bogues explained. “I chased them down and I was always in the right place at the right time.”

Bogues was surprised when Austin told him that his offensive rebounding percentage was higher than superstar Kevin Durant's figure of 2.2 percent.

Bogues digested the information and had some advice for the 6-10 Durant. “He needs to get in there and rebound a little more.”

Durant will play for the Phoenix Suns in the 2023-24 season, and that team is one of the favorites to come away with the NBA title. Durant is a lights-out shooter who is averaging 27.3 points and shooting 49.9 percent during his 15-year career.

But as Bogues pointed out, there are always areas that the best players can show improvement. For Durant, it just may be offensive rebounding.