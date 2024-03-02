Phoenix Suns reportedly have interest in recently-released Shake Milton, who had played with the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to a deal in which he was acquired and then released by Detroit.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro is first to report and confirm the Suns' interest in Milton.
Milton, who averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 40.3 percent shooting in 38 games with the Wolves, is someone who could occupy Phoenix's 15th and final spot on their roster.
The Suns recently acquired wing Royce O'Neale at the trade deadline. O'Neale, who is averaging 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds in Phoenix, will factor into the team's playoff rotation. The Suns also acquired Thaddeus Young, who is 35 years old but is left-handed and a good hustle player.
Milton was selected with the No. 54 pick in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
The Suns' point-guard situation is fluid. Phoenix is starting Devin Booker, who is averaging 7.0 assists, at the position. Guard Bradley Beal is also a ball-handler in Phoenix's offense.
Milton's best NBA season came in 2020-21, when he averaged 13.0 points in 60 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. Milton's best year came in a year in which the NBA season was abbreviated due to COVID, but he impacted the team.
Milton has since struggled to perform at the same level. In 2022-23, he played a large amount (20.6 minutes in 76 games played) and averaged a career-best 3.2 assists. He averaged 8.4 rebounds but in 2023-24 with the Wolves, who have the best record in the West, struggled to have the same impact on a team with Mike Conley as the starting point guard.
The Suns may also sign two-way guard and local Tempe Corona Del Sol alum Saben Lee to their final spot. Lee has been a rotation player of late, playing 23 combined minutes in the Suns' last four games.
Phoenix is 35-24, which is good for fifth in the West. The Suns play the Houston Rockets Saturday at 7 p.m. MT.