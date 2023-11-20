Durant enjoys being a troll and although he doesn’t deserve the kind of hate he gets it's funny to see the Suns star interact with fans.

Kevin Durant is one of the most followed athletes on the planet both on and off the court. The Phoenix Suns star is also a significant player in the NBA gambling scene. Seeing as he is a future Hall of Fame player, fans and bettors alike go to Durant often to boost parlays and in hopes of winning them some money.

Though Durant is unfortunately not the only athlete who gets berated for having a bad performance that leads to people losing bets, he gets it worse than most. KD had a response for some of those people on X Monday afternoon.

“When I get ya paid, u don’t DM me and send a small percentage to my cashapp but when them parlays don’t hit, I’m every name in the book. Yall ain’t real,” Durant said.

Durant can hardly be to blame for some or any losses as he is putting up unreal numbers through the first month of the season. KD has yet to miss a game and is averaging 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The Suns are 7-6 but have won three in a row while averaging 134 points per game during that span.

The Suns have yet to see their new big three play together on the court, but when they do they'll be expected to lead Phoenix to new heights. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are the best trio in the league on paper. Paper doesn’t win games or championships though.

Durant enjoys being a troll and although he doesn’t deserve the kind of hate he gets for those losing money because of him, it's funny to see him interact with it.