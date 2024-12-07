ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Suns will face the Miami Heat on Saturday Night. Everyone is taking their talents to South Beach as we share our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Heat prediction and pick.

The Suns lead the head-to-head series 40-32. Recently, the Suns edged out the Heat 115-112 on November 6, 2024, at the Footprint Center. The Suns are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Heat. Also, they are 4-1 in the past five games in Miami.

Here are the Suns-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Heat Odds

Phoenix Suns: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Miami Heat: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Heat

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: AZ Family and FDSS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' offense is going to take a hit. Kevin Durant will not play in this game or in the next few games as he deals with an ankle injury. Therefore, it will make this a tough game for the Suns as they play a team that is starting to gel.

Devin Booker must pace the team, as he did against the Spurs. So far, he is averaging 25.1 [points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor. The Suns need the best of Booker to have a chance to thrive. Likewise, they need Bradley Beal to show what he is worth. Beal is averaging 18 points per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor. However, he only shoots 38.5 percent from the triples and has been dealing with a nagging calf injury. Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen, and Royce O'Neale are the role players and look to contribute. Subsequently, the injury to Durant puts more pressure on them to contribute offensively.

The Suns are 13th in points, 11th in field-goal shooting percentage, and ninth in three-point shooting percentage. Furthermore, they are inconsistent at the charity stripe, ranking 14th in free-throw shooting percentage. Winning the board battle has been inconsistent, as the Suns rank 15th in rebounds. Holding onto the ball has been good for the Suns, as they rank eighth in turnovers. Additionally, they have had some inconsistency on defense, as they rank 17th in blocked shots.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can convert their shooting chances, and Booker and Beal can pace the team. Then, they must clamp down on defense and not allow the Heat to get so many chances.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things have been mediocre this season in South Beach, but that might change after the Heat blasted the Lakers by 41 points earlier this week. Amazingly, it was the best display their offense and defense have put up all season.

Tyler Herro continues to be the leader of this team. So far, he is averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from the triples. Jimmy Butler recently returned to the lineup against the Lakers and will look to continue his moment. He is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo is a rock in this offense., averaging 15.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. If one thing is missing from his game, it is the shooting. Unfortunately, Adebayo is only shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Terry Rozier has been solid off the bench. He is averaging 12.7 points per game.

The Heat are 17th in points, 24th in field-goal shooting percentage, and seventh in three-point shooting percentage. Likewise, they are just 18th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Heat have been up and down on the boards, ranking 16th in rebounds. Yet, they are careful with the basketball, ranking third in turnovers. The defense has been subpar as the Heat come into this game ranked last in blocked shots.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can continue shooting the ball well and pacing the floor. Then, they must contain Booker and Beal and not allow them to get good shooting chances.

Final Suns-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Suns are 8-13 against the spread, while the Heat are 9-11 against the odds. Moreover, the Suns are 4-5 against the spread on the road, while the Heat are 4-5 against the odds at home. The Suns are 0-5 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are 4-2 against the odds when facing the Western Conference.

Durant's injury changes the dynamic of this game. If he were playing, the Suns might get this game on the road. Now that he is not, they likely won't. I believe the Heat will ride the momentum of their win and beat the Suns while covering the spread.

Final Suns-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -6 (-110)