The Phoenix Suns head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Suns-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Nuggets Odds

Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, AZ Family Sports Network

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns are on a bit of a rough stretch right now, but they have a chance to turn it around Monday night. This is because the Nuggets are struggling on the defensive end of the court. They are allowing 117.3 points per game this season, and 118.5 points in their last 10 games. The Nuggets allow opponents to shoot the second-most shots in the NBA, as well. Denver plays at a fast pace, and it gets them in trouble from time to time. If the Suns can take advantage of that, they will put up the points needed to win.

The Suns have one of the best pure scorers in the NBA in Kevin Durant. Durant can put up points with ease if the opponent is not careful. He is coming off a 43-point performance, and he averages 27.4 points per game. More impressively, Durant shoots 52.9 percent from the floor, and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Phoenix is going to need Durant to be at his best Monday night. If he can score at or above his season average, the Suns will have a chance to put up a lot of points against the Nuggets.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Denver, as mentioned, is struggling on defense. However, they can do some damage on offense. On the season, the Nuggets average the third-most points per game, second-highest field goal percentage, fifth-highest three-point percentage, the most free throws attempted, and the most assists. The Nuggets move the ball, and they put up smart shots. They are coming off a 132-point game Sunday night, and should be able to carry that to Monday. If the Nuggets can continue to score, they will be able to win this game.

Luckily, the Suns are not great defensively, either. Phoenix just allowed 133 points to the Detroit Pistons, and they allow 115.1 per game. In fact, when the Suns allow more than 115 points in a game, they are just 3-10. With that, the Suns have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.2 percent from the field, and their opponents have the fifth-best three-point percentage in the NBA against them. If the Nuggets can find a way get over 115 points, they are going to have a fantastic chance to win on their second night of a back to back.

Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

These are two teams that can easily make some noise later in the season when playoff seedings are starting to take shape. It is still December, so it is a little early to think about that, but it should be a good game. With both teams have their stars healthy, this is a game in which the Nuggets seem to have the edge. I do think it will be close, though. I will take the Suns to cover the spread Monday night.

Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Suns +4.5 (-110)