ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Suns hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Suns-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Thunder Odds

Phoenix Suns: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +220

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: AZ Family Sports Net, Arizona's Family 3TV, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder are a good team, but they have given up some points lately. In their last five games, the Thunder have allowed 122 or more points in three of them. They have had a tendency to get lazy on the defensive side of the ball, and they are playing with a pretty small lineup considering their injuries. If the Suns can get big, and push the ball, they will be able to win this game.

Phoenix has some injuries of their own. Most notably, Kevin Durant just went down with a calf injury. That is a big injury for the Suns to deal with. However, Devin Booker is off to a great start. He is averaging over 23 points per game, and 6.8 assists. The Suns will need Booker to really step it up if they want to win this game. As long as Booker has a good game, the Suns will have a good game.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder are playing small, but they are still very good. Oklahoma City has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the best in the NBA. He is scoring 27.9 points per game, and dishing out 6.3 assists. Along with that, SGA averages 1.8 steals per game. The Thunder will need SGA to have a great game if they want to cover this spread. He was the tallest player in the starting lineup the other day, and I would not expect that to change much. If SGA can have a good game, the Thunder will win.

Oklahoma City plays some very good defense. The Thunder allow 103.8 points per game, which is the second-fewest in the NBA. Additionally, Oklahoma City holds opponents to the lowest field goal percentage, and fifth-lowest three-point percentage. With the injuries the Suns have to deal with, the Thunder should be able to play another good defensive game. If they can contain Booker, Oklahoma City will cover this spread.

As a team, the Thunder are eighth in the NBA in scoring. A big part of that is because they take the second-most shots in the league. Oklahoma City loves to push the pace, and if they are hitting their shots, their opponent is in for a long game. The Thunder will push the pace in this game, as well. As long as they hit their shots, the Thunder will cover the spread.

Final Suns-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Suns are a good team, but not having Kevin Durant is very tough. However, the Thunder are also missing some key players. I do think the Suns will be able to keep this game close, though. I am going to take the Suns to cover the spread.

Final Suns-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Suns +6.5 (-108)