Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce summed up in three words what he’s feeling for his brother Travis Kelce after Philly’s Super Bowl 57 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“F**k you, congratulation.”

It’s not surprising that Jason is conflicted with his emotions. On one hand, he really wanted the Eagles to win. He may have already won a title back in 2017, but after the season they had, Philly is definitely equally deserving to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. On the other, of course he wants his brother Travis to have success as well. They are family after all.

Sure enough, he sent his message with as much love as possible. He has nothing but respect towards his younger brother and the Chiefs, but at the end of the day, they are all competitors who just hate losing–especially in the biggest game in American football.

Jason Kelce also admitted that he got emotional after seeing their parents on the field following the loss, per Jeff McLane of Philadelphia Inquirer. For those who missed it, the 35-year-old Eagles star had an emotional moment with his mom on the field after the defeat. Donna Kelce can be seen approaching Jason to comfort him, and the sadness and emotions were clear on the face of the NFL vet after he saw his mom.

It’s certainly not the way Jason expected his season to end, especially amid the possibility that it’s also his final game. But hey, at least he has no regrets on the field should he decide to call it a career.