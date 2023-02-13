Donna Kelce was split when it came to Super Bowl 57, as her sons, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce were playing against each other. Of course, Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs came out with a 38-35 win over Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles. Video has surfaced of Donna Kelce comforting Jason, the older brother, after his team’s loss.

Donna Kelce has been one of the hot topics of the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. She gave both Travis and Jason hand-written notes ahead of the week, and made cookies for both of them as well, according to Natasha Dye of People.

Donna wanted, “to tell them that my fingers are crossed for both of them, that I’m proud of them, and I hope their dreams come true.”

Donna Kelce gave the split support for her sons with her game-day outfit as well. She wore a jacket that was half Chiefs colors and half Eagles colors. She wore one Chiefs-themed shoe and one Eagles-themed shoe as well. On the back of them, was the name Kelce.

Travis Kelce was on the winning end, and he had six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs came back from a 24-14 halftime deficit and won the game with a field goal in the last minute.

Jason Kelce is a center, so he does not have any box score statistics. He is 35 years old, and has considered retirement in the past. There has been speculation that Super Bowl 57 could have been his last game.