Aside from being a clash between the NFL’s biggest titans, the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was chock full of riveting subplots. A gigantic duel between two of the best nascent quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts? Check. But there may not have been a more interesting subplot than the battle between Kelce brothers Jason and Travis.

Caught in the middle of the Kelce brother battle was their mother, Donna Kelce, who was among the crowd of over 67,000 in State Farm Stadium at Glendale, Arizona. Coming out on top, however, was Travis Kelce, after helping the Chiefs storm back from a halftime deficit and claim a 38-35 victory Super Bowl victory over Jason Kelce and the Eagles.

However, as Jason and Travis revealed in the newest episode of the New Heights show, emotions ran high for the both of them not due to the outcome of the game, but because they felt happy for their loving mother.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got emotional,” Jason shared as he found himself awash with sentimental feelings as he recalled the aforementioned moment. In fact, Travis had to intervene as Jason couldn’t find the words to say.

“Oh man, f–k. It was awesome for, you know, she was on top of the world for a week,” Jason added as he was able to collect himself with tears streaming down both the Kelce brothers’ faces.

“She was the heavyweight champ, man,” Travis added. “She was on top of it and she shined the whole time, man.”

"You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game New Episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/spHAY6SgiApic.twitter.com/xtjjQV4Wk2 — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 15, 2023

While Jason Kelce was on the receiving end of the loss, he made one thing clear. The tears that came out of his eyes after the Eagles’ defeat didn’t fall due to sadness, but due to the joy he felt from seeing his mom shine with pride over he and his brother Travis’ accomplishments.

“You know, you lose the Super Bowl, and you’re crying after the game. And they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy,” Jason said.

One thing is clear: no matter which team won, the Kelce family came out as arguably the biggest winners of Super Bowl LVII.