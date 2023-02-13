Despite being the finale of the NFL season, the Super Bowl isn’t always about the teams playing. Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles duking it is must-watch TV. However, even non-NFL fans have something to look forward too, with all of the unique commercials and the half-time performance. During one of the Super Bowl commercials, a familiar face to the younger generation made a cameo: MrBeast. (video courtesy of Dexerto)

MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) is one of the largest content creators on the internet, having over 133 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. The American YouTuber is famous for his viral videos, where he often gives away money to people through challenges. His cameo on a Super Bowl commercial should not be surprising to long-time viewers of his.

The Super Bowl this year featured arguably one of the greatest games in the history of the league. Two of the best quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts engaged in an all-out shootout as the Chiefs and Eagles duked it out in Arizona. In the end, it was Mahomes who came out on top, overcoming a reaggravated injury to give KC another ring.

Other notable highlights of the Super Bowl are Rihanna’s epic halftime performance, where he announced her pregnancy. In the end, it was a superb day for NFL fans (except for Eagles fans, probably). It was an unforgettable day filled with crazy highlights, epic music, and some cameos from beloved people like MrBeast during the breaks.