Patrick Mahomes has every Kansas City Chiefs fan nervous about the team’s chances to overcome the double-digit lead of the Philadelphia Eagles at the half. In the Chiefs’ last possession of the first half, Mahomes was tackled by TJ Edwards and limped off the field. It was not a pretty sight at all for the Chiefs, who were down 24-14 at the half.

Patrick Mahomes managed to get up after the Edwards tackle but was visibly having a hard time going to the sidelines. He was seen grimacing in pain on the Chiefs’ bench. If anything, the superstar quarterback looked much better when he jogged off the field and into the locker room at the end of the second period.

The Chiefs will do everything possible to ease the pain of Patrick Mahomes’ apparently injured ankle. As the most important piece of the Chiefs, Mahomes is the one player the team can’t afford to lose, especially against the high-powered and stacked side of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes finished the first half with 89 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 8 of 13 completions. The Eagles have yet to record a sack in Super Bowl 57, but they have been excellent in pressing the pocket so far and going after Chiefs playmakers.

In the event that Patrick Mahomes will need to be sidelined, the Chiefs will have to rely on backup Chad Henne for the quarterbacking chores and ask more from their rushing attack that is being led by running back Isiah Pacheco.