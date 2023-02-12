The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to go for the biggest game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. While the Eagles and their fans are focused solely on winning, many folks have one big question entering the game; will this be the last time their star offensive lineman, Jason Kelce, suits up for an NFL game?

Kelce has remained arguably the best center in the NFL, earning his fifth first-team All Pro selection in the past six years, but he will turn 36 midway through next season, and has openly contemplated whether or not he will retire after this season. Kelce has said that the result of Super Bowl 57 won’t have a role in his decision, but it sounds like there is a very good possibility this is the final game of Kelce’s storied career.

“Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce will decide in the weeks ahead whether he wants to play another NFL season or retire. Kelce likely will make a final decision before the new league year begins next month, and the Eagles would like to have his decision by then as well. But according to league sources, the possibility exists that Super Bowl LVII on Sunday might be the final NFL game of Kelce’s decorated NFL career.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

At this point, it would be tough to see Kelce returning for the 2023 season if he manages to win his second championship with the Eagles. But anything can happen, and while everyone will be more curious to see who wins this game, Kelce’s retirement decision is something that everyone will be keeping an eye on in the aftermath of this game.