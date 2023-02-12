When we found out the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles would meet in Super Bowl 57, there was probably no one in the world happier than Donna Kelce.

Just in case you forgot, Donna is the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce. Words probably couldn’t describe the pure joy of seeing her children excel at the highest level in the NFL.

As time for the game approached, one of the questions centered around what Donna Kelce would wear to the game, and we now have our answer, per the mother herself via Twitter.

The wardrobe choice of Donna probably isn’t surprising given the situation. Of course a mother would want to support both of her sons by wearing half of the colors worn by them during games.

While Donna has a lot to be proud of with the opportunity to see her sons play in the NFL’s showcase game, the question is how will she handle things after the game. That story, no matter the result, will be bittersweet.

Being a mother or father requires a lot of job descriptions, and the job facing Donna after everything is done will be difficult, to say the least. There will be a winner and loser of the Super Bowl, and while Donna will have pure joy for the winning son, there will be pure heartbreak for the other on the losing end. Tears of happiness and sadness will flow.

At the end, one can only hope all is good after the game, but for now, we know Donna is representing for both of her sons.