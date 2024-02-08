We're sharing our Super Bowl 58 odds series and making the most passing yards prediction and pick between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, and we have two great quarterbacks facing off. We're sharing our Super Bowl 58 odds series and making the most passing yards prediction and pick between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy.

As the Super Bowl gets closer, the first thing on everyone's mind is always the quarterbacks. Of course, we all know about Mahomes. He is a reigning, defending, two-time Super Bowl champion. Additionally, he is making his fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons. Mahomes is amazing. We all expect him to have a great game and find his open receivers. Now, whether they catch the ball is another story. Mahomes does have one of the best tight ends ever in Travis Kelce. He also has Rashee Rice, who had 79 receptions for 938 yards this season. Therefore, Mahomes has some choices.

Purdy is someone everyone is discounting. Yet, he actually had a pretty good season. It does help that he has Christian McCaffrey to help sell the running game. Additionally, it also helps that he has Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle to throw to. Purdy has such a great receiving core that it is hard to ignore. Now, he gets the biggest test of his life.

Mahomes has faced the 49ers three times (including Super Bowl 54) and has never lost to them. Furthermore, he threw for 423 yards in his last game against them last season. Purdy has never faced the Chiefs before.

Here are the Patrick Mahomes & Brock Purdy NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Patrick Mahomes & Brock Purdy Odds

Patrick Mahomes: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Brock Purdy: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 501.5 (-110)

Under: 501.5 (-110)

Why Patrick Mahomes Will Have More Passing Yards

Mahomes had another great season, passing for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a 63 quarterback rating. However, it was considered a “down season” by his standards, as his numbers were down across the board from previous seasons.

But let's take a deep dive at the season Mahomes just had. Mahomes produced four 300-yard passing games. Moreover, he had two games where he came close to hitting 300 yards. Mahomes still makes crisp passes. Furthermore, he is just as athletic and good at finding receivers. It did not help that he had some receivers that dropped passes. Unfortunately, his only reliable pass-catchers were Kelce and Rice. Mahomes did have Isiah Pacheco as an option to check down to when Kelce and Rice were covered, and everyone else was dropping passes.

But how will he do against this defense? The 49ers have struggled against Mahomes in the past. However, it seems like their pass defense has been better this season while their rush defense has struggled. Mahomes has not exactly torn defenses apart, either. Look at his playoff numbers. Mahomes passed for 262 yards against the Miami Dolphins in the Wildcard Round. Then, he passed for just 215 yards against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Mahomes then passed for 241 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Yet, that had more to do with the fact that the Chiefs ran the ball so efficiently. So, when looking at whether you think Mahomes will pass the ball well, you also have to consider how well they will run the ball. Also, if you believe the Chiefs will be playing from ahead, they won't need to pass as much. That means Mahomes will not have the numbers you are seeking.

Mahomes will have more passing yards because he has dominated the 49ers in the past and will continue to do so. Ultimately, he will find his open receivers.

Why Brock Purdy Will Have More Passing Yards

Purdy actually had a better season than Mahomes, statistically. Amazingly, he passed for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while also having a 72.7 quarterback rating (first in the league). Purdy also led the league in passes of 20 yards or more.

Purdy had an exceptional season, registering five 300-yard games. Additionally, he also had three games where he barely missed hitting the 300-yard mark. Purdy only struggled in the rain and when Samuel was out. Purdy did anything and everything this season. But let's look at what he has done in the playoffs.

Purdy passed for 252 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round in a game where the Packers led for the majority of the game. Then, he passed for 267 yards against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game in a game where they trailed 24-7 at halftime. Purdy brilliantly led a come-from-behind win with solid passes to his receivers to help the Niners get back in the game.

You also have to think about if the Niners will be playing from behind again. Unfortunately, they have done it twice already. Their defense may put Purdy in another situation where he will be forced to pass.

Purdy will have more passing yards than Mahomes because the run defense will allow Isiah Pacheco to run all over them in the first half. Moreover, Purdy will have more passing yards trying to get the Niners back in the game.

Final Most Passing Yards Prediction & Pick

Both teams will run the ball well. However, expect a lot of passes. I could easily see both Purdy and Mahomes posting good numbers. Even if Purdy has 267 and Mahomes has 241 again, that still is enough to get over 501 yards, which is the line for the over/under. They are more than capable. Pick the over.

Final Most Passing Yards Prediction & Pick: Over: 501.5 (-110)