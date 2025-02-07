ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Super Bowl 59 is here, and we are excited to talk about all the prop bets you can make while watching the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. We're sharing our Super Bowl 59 odds series and a Super Bowl 59 cheat sheet to help you decide what you will be betting on this Sunday.

Here are the Super Bowl 59 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl Cheat Sheet: Super Bowl 59 Odds

Coin Toss Result

Head: -104

Tails: -104

Anytime Touchdowns

Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown: -190

Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown: -115

Travis Kelce to score a touchdown: +125

Xavier Worthy to score a touchdown: +155

Kareem Hunt to score a touchdown: +150

AJ Brown to score a touchdown: +180

Popular Game Specials

Each Team to Score 1 Rushing and Passing Touchdown in Each Half: +7500

Each Team to Score 1 Touchdown and 1 Field Goal in Each Half: +1400

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes to Have 15+ Passing Yards in Each Quarter: -105

Touchdown Specials

1+Touchdown Scored in Each Quarter: +120

Saquon Barkley and Travis Kelce to Score First Touchdown: +240

Kareem Hunt, Saquon Barkley, and Travis Kelce to Combine for 4+ Touchdowns: +700

A.J. Brown, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy to Combine for 4+ Touchdowns: +700

A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Travis Kelce to Combine for 4+Touchdowns: +850

Passing Specials

Patrick Mahomes to Throw +25 Passing Yards in Each Quarter: -125

Patrick Mahomes to Throw +100 Passing Yards in Each Half: +100

Jalen Hurts to Throw +125 Passing Yards in Each Half: +125

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Combine for +500 Passing Yards: +135

Jalen Hurts to Record 100+ Passing Yards in Each Half: +200

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Combine for +550 Passing Yards: +300

Running Specials

Saquon Barkley to Record 10+ Yards Rushing in Each Quarter: -115

Saquon Barkley to Record 50+ Yards Rushing in Each Half: +180

Saquon Barkley to Record 15+ Yards Rushing in Each Quarter: +200

Kareem Hunt to record +5 Rushing Yards in Each Quarter: +300

Kareem Hunt and Saquon Barkley to Combine for +200 Rushing Yards: +300

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley to Combine for 200+ Rushing Yards: +360

Receiving Specials

A.J. Brown to record 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Quarter: +145

Travis Kelce to record 1+ Reception in Each Quarter: +175

Travis Kelce to record 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +190

A.J. Brown to record 1+ Receptions in Each Half: +250

Xavier Worthy to record 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +250

Devonta Smith to record 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +290

First Touchdown Scorer

Saquon Barkley: +420

Jalen Hurts: +600

Travis Kelce: +800

Kareem Hunt: +950

Xavier Worthy: +950

AJ Brown: +1100

Player to Record a Sack

Nolan Smith Jr.: +108

George Karlaftis: +116

Jalen Carter: +116

Chris Jones: +138

Josh Sweat: +136

Charles Omenihu: +200

First Scoring Play

Philadelphia Eagles Touchdown: +190

Kansas City Chiefs Touchdown: +200

Kansas City Chiefs Field Goal: +350

Philadelphia Eagles Field Goal: +390

Kansas City Chiefs Safety: +10000

Philadelphia Eagles Safety: +10000

More Popular Game Specials

Saquon Barkley to Record 100+ Rushing Yards and Philadelphia Eagles win: +140

Patrick Mahomes to Record 225+ Passing Yards and Kansas City Chiefs win: +145

Super Bowl Specials

Patrick Mahomes and Jalenm Hurts Combine for 6+ Passing and Rushing Touchdowns: +320

Playoff Record Breaker – Saquon Barkley to Record +169 Rushing Yards: +500

Saquon Barkley and Kareem Hunt to Combine for 200+ Rushing Yards: +550

Opening Kickoff to be a Fair Catch or Touchback

Yes: -220

No: +168

Coin Toss Winner

Kansas City Chiefs: -104

Philadelphia Eagles: -104

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes: +120

Saquon Barkley: +250

Jalen Hurts: +350

Travis Kelce: +1400

Xavier Worthy: +3100

A.J. Brown: +3500

Team Scores Wins First Game

Yes: -172

No: +140

Team Scores Last Wins Game

Yes: -215

No: +172

Will There Be a Two-Point Conversion Attempt

Yes: -104

No: -118

Safety During Game

Yes: +1300

No: -4500

Either Team to Score a Touchdown on the Opening Drive

Yes: +106

No:-130

Either Team to Score on the First Drive

Yes: +2500

Will Philadelphia Eagles Score More Points

1st Half: -112

2nd Half: -108

Will Kansas City Chiefs Score More Points

1st Half: -114

2nd Half: -106

Kansas City Chiefs to Trail in the Last 2 Minutes of 4th Quarter & Win The Game

Yes: +790

Any Quarter Be Scoreless

Yes: +390

No: -550

Highest Scoring Quarter Total Points

Over 19.5: -134

Under 19.5: +110

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

+150 Passing Yards: -1800

+175 Passing Yards: -800

+200 Passing Yards: -400

+225 Passing Yards: -220

+250 Passing Yards: -118

Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdowns

1 Passing Touchdown: -1000

2 Passing Touchdowns: -162

3 Passing Touchdowns: +225

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards

25+ Rushing Yards: -165

40+ Rushing Yards: +195

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards

150+ Passing Yards: -750

175+ Passing Yards: -320

200+ Passing Yards: -160

225+ Passing Yards: +120

Jalen Hurts Hurts Passing Touchdowns

1 Passing Touchdown: -350

2 Passing Touchdowns: +168

Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards

25+ Rushing Yards: -300

40+ Rushing Yards: +100

50+ Rushing Yards: +85

Saquon Barkley Rushing Yards

+60 Rushing Yards: -1050

+70 Rushing Yards: -600

80+ Rushing Yards: -370

90+ Rushing Yards: -240

100+ Rushing Yards: -170

110+ Rushing Yards: -125

125+ Rushing Yards: +140

Saquon Barkley Rushing Yards in the First Quarter

+20 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: -192

+25 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: -114

+30 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: +134

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards

+25 Receiving Yards: +1300

+40 Receiving Yards: -355

+50 Receiving Yards: -196

+60 Receiving Yards: -114

+70 Receiving Yards: +142

AJ Brown Receiving Yards

+40 Receiving Yards: -500

+50 Receiving Yards: -280

+60 Receiving Yards: -170

+70 Receiving Yards: -113

+80 Receiving Yards: +134

+90 Receiving Yards: +192

Xavier Worthy Receiving Yards

+25 Receiving Yards: -780

+40 Receiving Yards: -255

+50 Receiving Yards: -140

+60 Receiving Yards: +118

+70 Receiving Yards: +188

+80 Receiving Yards: +280

Devonta Smith Receiving Yards

+40 Receiving Yards: -220

+50 Receiving Yards: -130

+60 Receiving Yards: +125

+70 Receiving Yards: +192

+80 Receiving Yards: +285

First Downs Made by Jalen Hurts on Brotherly Shove

Over 2.5: -105

Under 2.5: -122

Team to Receive Opening Kickoff

Kansas City Chiefs: -112

Philadelphia Eagles: -108

Total Offensive Plays in Game

Over 127.5: -`114

Under 127.5: -106

Largest Lead of Game

Under 14.5: -148

Over 14.5: +120

Will Both Teams Have The Lead in the 1st Half

Yes: +132

No: -162

Will Both Teams Have The Lead in the 2nd Half

Yes: +142

No: -176

Will Both Teams Have The Lead in the 4th Quarter

Yes: +250

No: -325

Total 1st Downs

Over 40.5: -124

Under 40.5: +102

Total Successful 4th Down Conversions

Yes: -106

No: -114

First Quarterback to Reach 50 Passing Yards

Patrick Mahomes: -188

Jalen Hurts: +142

Most Pass Attempts

Patrick Mahomes: -400

Jalen Hurts: +300

Most Pass Completions

Patrick Mahomes: -520

Jalen Hurts: +370

Quarterback to Throw First Interception

Patrick Mahomes: -118

Jalen Hurts: -104

Which Running Back Will Catch a Pass First

Kareem Hunt: +184

Saquon Barkley: -230

First Player With 40+ Receiving Yards

A.J. Brown: +310

Travis Kelce: +390

Xavier Worthy: +490

Dallas Goedert: +570

DeVonta Smith: +610

Marquise Brown: +790

Defensive/Special Teams Touchdown

Yes: +330

No: -450

Harrison Butker Field Goals Attempted

Over 1.5: -192

Under 1.5: +150

Jake Elliott Field Goals Attempted

Over 1.5: -166

Under 1.5: +130

Final Super Bowl 59 Props Prediction & Pick

There are a lot of amazing bets to make. Ultimately, some of them provide a higher risk than others. I like to make the bets based on what is likely. You figure the Eagles will attempt to contain Kelce. However, by doing so, they might leave someone else open. The Chiefs did not pass much to Kelce two weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills. Yet, they did give him 117 receiving yards against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. The Chiefs will attempt to go to him first in the passing game before deferring to their other weapons.

I do like Barkley to hit over 110 rushing yards. So far, he has been very consistent in doing that, torching defenses left and right, including a touchdown on his first run in the NFC Championship. I also like Jalen Hurts to get at least 29 rushing yards. Significantly, the Chiefs will do everything they can to take away his passing options, which means Hurts might have to scramble more than he wants to, finding ways to generate yards. I also believe Mahomes will throw for more than 225 yards, and 50 of those will go to Kelce. These two seem to connect often in the Super Bowl, especially with Taylor Swift in attendance. Therefore, these are the four big predictions I am going with.

Final Super Bowl 59 Props Prediction & Pick: Saquon Barkley 110+ Rushing Yards -125, Jalen Hurts 25+ Rushing Yards -300, Patrick Mahomes +225 Passing Yards -220, Travis Kelce +50 Receiving Yards: -196