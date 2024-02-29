Boy Kills World, starring Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, and H. Jon Benjamin, will finally be released in theaters on April 26. Ahead of its source material’s debut, spin-off fighting game Super Dragon Punch Force 3, or SDPF 3, gets a new trailer and a release window.
Developed by Talent Digital Art (TDA), Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is a spin-off title based on one scene of the upcoming action thriller, spawning an entirely new world with its own characters. Players are dropped in media res to the story, jumping straight to the third canonical game in the series, although there hasn’t been a Super Dragon Punch Force 1 or 2.
If you’re confused, just think of it like Goat Simulator 3, except aside from there not being a Goat Simulator 2, there is also no Goat Simulator 1. In-universe in Boy Kills World, the game is already on its third entry. Thus, we jump straight to the third entry.
Now, that premise is crazy by itself, but what about the game? Is it any good? Well, we finally got a first look at the game’s characters and game world with the release of the new trailer for SDPF 3.
The new trailer featured characters in animated cel-shaded artistic style, showcasing three characters. That’s all we know about the game so far, though, and no in-game footage has been featured in the video. The game is expected to come out on both PC and mobile this Spring 2024. An exact release date has not yet been announced.