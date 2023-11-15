Fans of the original 1996 RPG game from Square might be looking forward to the remake, now developed by ArtePiazza

The Super Mario RPG remake hits store shelves this week, with critic reviews already surfacing the internet. Fans of the original 1996 RPG game from Square might be looking forward to the remake, now developed by ArtePiazza. The developer has a 20+ year history of developing JRPGs, so there's no doubt about their ability to make this game. But how do critics feel about the remake? Is Super Mario Bros RPG worth your time and money?

Super Mario RPG Review Scores – 83 Average on Metacritic

Super Mario Bros. RPG is a Nintendo Switch Exclusive releasing this Friday, November 17th, 2023.

Based on 73 aggregated reviews, the game averages a generally favorable 83 metascore. Out of 74 published reviews, the game received 66 positive reviews, 5 mixed, and three which remain in progress. It seems most reviewers seem to enjoy the game, but have noted a few issues that make it feel outdated. One reviewer gave the game a perfect score, with the lowest current critic score being a 60.

Nintendo Life gave the game a 9/10. “Super Mario RPG is here in all of its weird, wonderful glory for a new generation to experience, and sets a new standard for how to do a faithful remake right.” The reviewer praised the new visuals, music, post-game content, and combat. However, they noted a few issues in terms of frame rate drops. Additionally, they felt the game to be a tad bit on the easy side.

Screen Rant gave the game a 4.5/5. ” Super Mario RPG Switch fulfills most expected obligations and even surprises with a few new features”, the reviewer stated. While they believe newcomers might enjoy the game's quirkiness, “but may also find the game’s most rudimentary JRPG tropes a little dated by this point.” Overall, Super Mario RPG earned a favorable review score.

Destructoid gave the game a 9/10. While they enjooyed the game, they noted a lack of content to keep players invested. “The remake stops itself just short of giving players captivating reasons to stick around after clearing its beefier rematches”. However, they still enjoyed the gameplay, music, and overall feel off the game. “They ended their review, saying “Super Mario RPG is an all-time classic game that both RPG lovers and Mario fans alike owe it to themselves to play.”

NPR gave the game a 9/10, saying “This legendary Mario spinoff has long deserved a proper remake, and this one faithfully recaptures what it felt like to play as a kid”. Overall, they enjoyed the combat, which they said “really holds up”.

GameInformer gave the game an 8.75/10. Between the updated combat, visuals and music, the reviewer said “The result is an experience that only shows its age slightly and rewards longtime fans and newcomers alike”. Overall, while they felt the story doesn't reach the “comedic heights of its spiritual successors like Paper Mario or Mario & Luigi”, it's still “quite funny. However, the reviewer did note that “pulling off Action Commands isn’t always clear beyond seeing your chain number ticked up”.

VGC gave the game 4 out of 5 stars. The reviewer wrote that “Mario RPG is one of the most lovingly crafted re-releases we can remember”. Overall, the reviewer praised the memorable characters, combat improvements, and updated visuals. However, the reviewer did note that some of the mini-games felt a bit outdated. Lastly, they ended their review, saying “This is an adventure well worth experiencing for players old and new”.

IGN gave the game an 8/10. “Super Mario RPG is considered a classic for a reason, and this faithful remake makes it easy for anyone who missed it in the SNES era to see why”. They felt mixed about the game's visuals, saying they were good yet “unambitious when it comes to interpreting the original’s style”. Lastly, they recommended the game to players who have yet to partake in Mario's nostalgic adventure.

Eurogamer gave the game 4/5 stars. The reviewer was happy for a chance to try the remake, which they said was “delivered afresh with new graphics, a few new combat tricks, and a real attention to detail.” They generally enjoyed the game's combat. Overall, they said Super Mario RPG is a “game of whimsical humour and fast-paced battles”. Lastly they see the game being a major hit when December comes around.

GamesRadar+ gave the game an 8/10. “Super Mario RPG is legendary for a reason, and that's never been clearer than with this remake”. Overall, the reviewer enjoyed the new visual style and updated combat, all while retaining the game's charm. However, they felt the story was a bit “disjointed” and “not as robust as other Mario RPGs”. They ended off saying that “While the game can't fully escape the limitations of '90s JRPG storytelling, it still offers a zany quest well worth undertaking today.”

GameSpot gave the game an 8/10, saying that “Super Mario RPG is one of the most interesting remasters I've ever had the pleasure of playing”. Overall, the reviewer admired the attention to authenticity. Additionally, they enjoyed the humor, fast-paced battles, cast of characters, and enemy variety. However, they felt the new combat mechanics were “unbalanced and eliminate the challenge”.

Digital Trends gave the game a 3.5/5. “Super Mario RPG isn't necessarily an improvement over the 1996 version, but it's at least a more approachable experience for kids.” The reviewer enjoyed new cinematics, updated music and visuals, and updated combat. However, the reviewer felt the lack of new voices “stuck out”. Additionally, they thought the game was a tad bit too easy with archaic platforming.

Super Mario RPG Review Score Roundup – Is Super Mario RPG worth it?

And that wraps it up for this review score roundup for Super Mario RPG. Overall, while not as critically acclaimed as the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG offers a fun-filled nostalgic adventure. If you're a big fan of the original, then the remake should keep you entertained with remastered music and updated graphics.

However, if you've recently played the game on either the SNES Mini or via emulation, you won't miss too much. The game does offer some post-game content, but not enough to merit a $60 price tag for those who just played the game. But again, if you're playing for the first time, or really love this game, then it should be a solid pickup. December is right around the corner, and this game might be a pretty good gift for kids or RPG fans.

