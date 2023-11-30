T.I. reminded people why he was the king of the south after he went nuts on the club promoters at an Atlanta lounge.

Atlanta's Elleven45 Lounge found itself embroiled in a fiery confrontation with rapper T.I. after a promotional flyer for their “R&B Wednesdays” event depicted an altered image of the artist engaged in a playful scuffle with his son, King Harris, TMZ reports. Scheduled to make an appearance with his son, T.I. was taken aback when he discovered the photoshopped image showcasing him in a headlock with King, intending to mock a recent incident where King had expressed frustration at a sports event.

Fueled by a sense of disrespect toward his family, T.I. promptly confronted the club management, adamantly expressing his displeasure with the insensitive portrayal. In a heated moment captured on video, T.I. made it clear that unless immediate rectification occurred, the planned appearance at the lounge was in jeopardy. He asserted, “Ain't nobody getting nothing going, nothing. You put me and mine on the muthafkin flyer, n*a get me everything. And if you can't, don't play with me.”

TI goes off on Atlanta club promoters for putting him and his Son King Harris on flyer without paying them pic.twitter.com/btHN843epC — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 30, 2023

The rapper's impassioned stance reverberated through the venue as he emphasized the gravity of the situation, emphasizing his deep ties to Atlanta. “Don't play with me in this city,” he asserted firmly. Promptly responding to T.I.'s forceful stance, the club altered the promotional material, replacing the contentious image with a more family-friendly portrayal.

T.I. did not mince words when addressing the issue through a representative, emphasizing the importance of the principle behind his actions. “Family is Forever & Business is Business,” he remarked, acknowledging the club's eventual decision to rectify the situation. He further extended gratitude to the club owners for taking the right course of action.

This incident underscores T.I.'s unwavering commitment to protecting the dignity and respect of his family, sending a resounding message that he stands firm against any disrespectful portrayal, especially when it comes to his loved ones.