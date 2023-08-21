Taika Waititi already brought Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, with another Chris Hemsworth Thor film, the director says it will need a villain who's even scarier than Hela.

In his special book called Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special, Taika Watiti shared some ideas about the future of Thor.

Waititi said, “What else can we do with him? It should be something that keeps his character growing, but in a fun way. He should face challenges that build on what he's already conquered.” He also added, “We can't have a villain weaker than Hela. We need to go beyond that and bring in a villain who's even stronger.”

For MCU fans, this is a big deal. Hela wasn't just Thor and Loki's sister, but she was also the Goddess of Death in Asgardian lore. If Taika Waititi is talking about Hela, then this new villain would need to be even tougher than Gorr the God Butcher, who was the villain in Chris Hemsworth's 4th Thor movie.

Waititi also wants to explore more of the mythology that Thor's stories come from. He wants to show Thor facing off against “strange and wild creatures, monsters, and aliens” that are “huge, creative, and colorful.”

Thor's ‘last' adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, came out in 2022 and got mixed reviews. Some people didn't like it as much as Thor: Ragnarok, which was a huge hit. According to fans, Taika Waititi's Ragnarok is still the best Chris Hemsworth Thor film to date.