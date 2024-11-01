In an exhibition, The Tornadoes of Talladega College upset the Braves of Alcorn State University with a score of 68-67. Three players combined for 35 points to lead Talladega to a 68-67 upset over Alcorn State in an exhibition match. The Tornadoes jumped out to an early 11-1 lead in the first half before the Braves hit their first field goal.

Senior forward Lamont Sams, who stands 6-foot-8, led all scorers with 13 points, shooting 62% from the field and 75% from three-point range. He also recorded two rebounds, one block, and one assist. Jordan Brewer and Michael Kinnard each added 11 points, contributing a combined 10 rebounds and one assist. Brewer shot 66% from the field, while Kinnard shot 80% and 75% from beyond the arc. Wilfred Campbell facilitated the offense with seven assists but struggled with six of the team’s 21 turnovers.

The Tornadoes shot 50% from three-point range in both halves and dominated the paint, grabbing 29 defensive rebounds. They scored 28 points in the paint. Both teams made 63% of their free throws, but Shaun Walker’s 10 rebounds helped Talladega control the boards.

The Braves had four players in double digits, led by senior guard Keionte Cornelius with 16 points, two steals, and one rebound. He attempted 11 three-pointers, making five. Junior guard Willie Lightfoot added 13 points, two steals, and two rebounds, shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 3 of 8 from three.

French native and senior forward Djahi Binet nearly recorded a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds. Guard Michael Prajeaud also scored 11 points, along with six rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

The Braves capitalized on turnovers, scoring 17 points off mistakes by the Tornadoes, while their bench contributed 36 points. Despite their chances, the Braves struggled with shooting, making only 35.2% from the field and 34.5% from three.

This marks the Braves’ first season opening loss at the Davey L. Whitney Complex since the 2017-2018 season, when they fell to Yale, 87-73. The last HBCU to defeat them in a home opener was Prairie View A&M, which won in overtime, 68-66, in the 2010-2011 season.

Looking ahead, the Braves will travel to play the University of Utah on November 4. The Tornadoes will begin conference play against Southern University of New Orleans this Saturday at 2 p.m.