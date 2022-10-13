The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to notch back-to-back wins when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6. The Buccaneers are coming from a big win in Week 5 and hope to hold on to the top spot in the NFC South. Here are our Buccaneers Week 6 predictions as they take on the Steelers.

The Buccaneers ended a two-game losing slide last week with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. That was thanks mainly to two touchdowns from running back Leonard Fournette.

Meanwhile, the Steelers enter this game and hope to get a performance that would help them forget their 38-3 shellacking at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh fans saw their home team surrender 552 total yards to Josh Allen and the Bills. Now they face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Speaking of Brady, he’s an old tormentor of this town. Keep in mind that he will face the Steelers for the first time as a Buccaneer. Only three years ago, however, Brady destroyed Pittsburgh for 341 passing yards and three touchdowns. Ouch.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Buccaneers in their Week 6 game against the Steelers.

4. Devin White sacks Kenny Pickett

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had five tackles (three solos), one for loss, and two quarterback hits in their Week 5 win over Atlanta. Those are solid numbers but still a relatively quiet outing for the All-Pro defender.

Don’t let that fool you, though. The standout linebacker is still very much a top-tier linebacker. Over the course of this season, he has already notched 40 tackles, three sacks, three pass defenses, and one forced fumble. In Week 6, he should help overwhelm the Steelers.

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett better get ready, too. The rookie passer will surely be on the business end of a Devin White sack this week.

3. Chris Godwin makes it happen

In Week 5, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin played 49 percent of the plays and had six targets. It was obviously a step down from his heavy use in Week 4. However, Godwin saw limited action most likely because the Bucs had a multiple-possession lead over the Falcons for the majority of the game. That might be the case again here in Pittsburgh, but we feel Godwin will surely have more opportunities to shine.

Godwin has a lot more upside that’s about to pop. It should happen this week against the Steelers, who have not been the best pass-defense team in the league. We see him easily going over 60 yards with one touchdown in this game.

2. Tom Brady owns the Steelers

Tom Brady’s previous two starts have resulted in 104 attempts, 736 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. That’s the man who will show Kenny Pickett what true NFL greatness looks like.

Remember that Brady’s 45-year-old arm is still in good shape. Despite that, Tampa’s offense has been a bit difficult to watch at times. Injuries have hampered this team’s receiving corps so much that RB Leonard Fournette leads the team with 26 catches.

Tampa Bay displayed efficiency in Sunday’s close win against the Falcons, though. In fact, they had touchdown drives of 13, 13, and 11 plays. Much of that was thanks to Brady, who remains really solid.

This is even more impressive considering how Brady had a sluggish start to the season. That won’t matter much as he goes up against a Steelers team that recently gave up four touchdown passes to Josh Allen … in one half! Get ready for some Brady cookin’ to the tune of 280+ yards, two touchdowns, and no INTs. He’ll probably get sacked at least once, though.

1. Buccaneers put up a convincing performance on the road

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are hitting their stride and should easily win big in Pittsburgh. There is next-to-no doubt that the Steelers just won’t even make this a one-score game.

Remember that the Steelers have been far too sloppy with the football. To illustrate, they rank 26th in the league in terms of turnovers. They have given up a total of nine turnovers already. Six of those came in the previous two games. Take note as well that Tampa Bay’s defense is active and versatile, and they are aching to show the rookie quarterback the ropes.

Pittsburgh just won’t have an answer for Brady, the Bucs’ run game, and even the Bucs’ air defense. It’ll be too tough for Pickett to carry his team through.

As such, this should be an easy W for the GOAT and his Buccaneers. Two-score final tally at least.