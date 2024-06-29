Howard University alumna Taraji P. Henson had nothing but love for Megan The Stallion ahead of the 2024 BET Awards. Henson made an appearance at Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour on June 21st, marking the first time she witnessed her headline a show. The night was a significant one, not just for the fans but also for Taraji, who has seen Megan’s meteoric rise in the hip-hop world.

In a quote exclusively obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, Taraji shared her admiration for Megan.

“That was my first time seeing her perform live on her stage, headlining. She's amazing. She has been able to withstand all of the adversity and rise above it. She's incredible. I love you Megan, and I'm so proud of you. That's my baby girl, by the way.”

Both Megan and Taraji have HBCU roots. Taraji began her college career at North Carolina A&T before graduating from Howard University. Megan, on the other hand, started at Prairie View A&M University before transferring to Texas Southern University, where she earned her bachelor's degree even amidst her burgeoning hip-hop career.

Henson met Megan a few years ago as she was in the 2020 “Body” music video alongside Blac Chyna (who now goes by her birth name Angela White), Jordyn Woods, Maliibu Miitch, Asian Da Brat and Tabria Majors. According to Henson, she embraces her role as an “auntie”, supporting the new generation of young black women in the industry.

“I’m like auntie, you know? I’m a girl’s girl. Anything women are doing, I’m there,” she shared. “I’m the cheerleader. I’m the loudest one in the front cheering them on, and that’s what you should be as an elder. Be here for these babies! You know, it’s hard enough out here for women, and what I’m not gonna be is another obstacle for another woman. So, I’m a champion. “I’m a team player,” Henson said. “I’m a girl’s girl. Go Meg. Go Meg. I got you. I love you.”

Henson is set to host the BET Awards for a third time, promising to bring another good time on Culture's Biggest Night. For her remarkable work over the past year, Megan Thee Stallion has been nominated for four awards, including best female hip-hop artist and Best Collaboration for her hit “Bongos” with Cardi B.

Megan Thee Stallion is also receiving massive acclaim for her eponymous album “Megan” featuring her smooth Southern lyrics and features from UGK, GloRilla, Victoria Monét, and a surprise hidden feature from fan-favorite Big K.R.I.T. The album was released early Friday morning.

The 2024 BET Awards air Sunday at 8 PM EST on BET and select Paramount-owned channels.