Taylor Fritz plays Jenson Brooksby at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Fritz Brooksby prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Fritz-Brooksby.

The men's Australian Open contains a number of fascinating plot points, from Jannik Sinner making his first major title defense to Novak Djokovic being seeded seventh to Alexander Zverev arriving at a possible “now or never” moment in his career. Another big part of this men's Australian Open is that Taylor Fritz has gained a No. 4 seed. The American has risen into the top five of the rankings with a first major final at last September's U.S. Open in New York. Being a No. 4 seed means Fritz doesn't have to face a number of top-10 players until the quarterfinals or semifinals of this tournament. He won't have to face Sinner or Alcaraz until the semis. This gives him a comparatively better chance to go deeper at a major and give himself a chance to lift a major trophy for the first time in his career. Now we get to see if Fritz can handle the pressure of being a target, someone everyone in his path will want to take down. Fritz has become a higher-profile player. Every athlete who endures this transition needs to realize how different competition is after elevating his stature within the sport he plays. Fritz becomes a centerpiece, not just a sideshow, at this Australian Open. This 2025 tennis season could prove pivotal in his career and the trajectory Fritz takes from this point onward.

Here are the Fritz-Brooksby Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Fritz-Brooksby Odds

Game Spread:

Fritz -8.5 (-126)

Brooksby +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline:

Fritz -3500

Brooksby +1280

To Win First Set:

Fritz -900

Brooksby +590

Total Games In Match:

Over 29.5 (-110)

Under 29.5 (-120)

Total Games Won:

Fritz over 18.5 (-144)

Fritz under 18.5 (+108)

Brooksby over 10.5 (-118)

Brooksby under 10.5 (-112)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: Approx. 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Taylor Fritz Will Win

Taylor Fritz has definitely taken the next step in his career. Not only did he make a first major final at the U.S. Open last September; he came back from two sets to one down to Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals to make that final. Fritz showed levels of toughness and resilience which had previously been missing in his career. Fritz has an elite serve and forehand; no one doubted his skill or his ballstriking ability. It was the need to handle big moments and ride out an opponent's best tennis which proved to be urgent — and difficult — for Fritz. The American stuck with it, however, and was rewarded for his perseverance. He is a better, more complete player now, not just a shotmaker but a gritty competitor. That is exactly the kind of quality which should help him in the first round of a major tournament at the start of a new season. Fritz should be mentally refreshed instead of being the weary athlete who tires of being the hunted. He will be ready for this match and this tournament.

Why Jenson Brooksby Will Win

Fritz has to prove he can handle having a target on his back. He hasn't done that yet. 2025 will be different from 2024 for Fritz, and Jenson Brooksby could take advantage.

Final Fritz-Brooksby Prediction & Pick

We think Fritz is getting a little too much credit with the game spread. Take Brooksby plus the number of games.

Final Fritz-Brooksby Prediction & Pick: Brooksby +8.5