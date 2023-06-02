In the ultimate Swiftie dream come true, Sabrina Carpenter has gone full circle — from covering Taylor Swift songs on YouTube thirteen years ago, to the announcement today that she will be featured as a special guest at the Latin American stops on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift announced the news on her Twitter account Friday with the caption “Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows!”

Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit https://t.co/sWLDCJoj1P for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and… pic.twitter.com/yraYdo1Q26 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 2, 2023

Sabrina Carpenter also responded to the news on her Twitter page with the comment, “i went to sweet angel princess island and everybody knew me.”

i went to sweet angel princess island and everybody knew me https://t.co/BZCDFh5P6s — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 2, 2023

Sabrina Carpenter, a 24-year-old bona fide pop music star these days, got her start in the entertainment industry as a child actor. Some of her followers even noticed that the first time she posted a Taylor Swift cover video on YouTube was exactly 13 years ago.

sabrina posted her cover THIRTEEN years ago today https://t.co/9F1cpdsdsM pic.twitter.com/buFTJE6vVl — iya ★ sntv ! (@hotmessjunk) June 2, 2023

Carpenter is probably best known as an actress for playing Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. These days, however, she's focused on her music career. She has been an artist on Universal Music Group's Island Records since January 2021. Under the label, she most recently put out her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, which has had five singles released so far, some of which have graced the Billboard charts.

Twitter is lighting up over the news of Sabrina Carpenter‘s special guest appearance with Taylor Swift. It seems Swifties near and far have a lot to look forward to this summer!