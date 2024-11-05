After throwing a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to suffer an injury, which scared Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

In a new TikTok that captured the reactions of Swift and Brittany Mahomes to the touchdown, their initial excitement quickly turns to worry. The Chiefs quarterback's wife quickly realized he was injured. “Patrick's hurt,” she said, as Swift realizes the severity of the situation.

They are both seen watching the jumbotron, waiting for a development. Luckily, the injury did not cause Mahomes to miss much time.

Patrick Mahomes injury vs. the Buccaneers

The injury to the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes occurred on a touchdown pass to Semaje Perine in the fourth quarter. It helped tie the game at 17.

After throwing the pass, Mahomes began limping. The game was played under rainy conditions, and that could have played a part in the non-contact injury.

But he appears good to go for their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs are undefeated at 8-0 and hope to remain so as the regular season goes into its second half.

Mahomes had his best game of the year against the Buccaneers. He threw for 291 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The game was the first time this year he played 60 minutes of football without throwing an interception.

The game was tied at 24 heading into overtime. After winning the coin toss, the Chiefs went down the field in 10 plays and scored. Kareem Hunt punched in the game-winning touchdown.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs latest game

Due to a break in her Eras Tour schedule, Swift was able to be at the Chiefs' latest game. She was there to support the team and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who had a stellar game.

Besides an unfortunate fumble, Kelce had one of his best games of the year. He caught 14 passes for 100 yards. While he did not score a touchdown, he got his team six first downs.

Swift was able to attend the latest Chiefs game before her Eras Tour heads to Canada for nine final shows. She will first play six shows in Toronto before heading to Vancouver.

After 149 shows, the Eras Tour will conclude. She has taken the tour around the world over the last two years and will finally put it to bed in December.