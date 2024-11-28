Taylor Swift fans are furious over Billboard's use of this controversial video of the singer in their “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” list.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Swift was named the No. 2 greatest pop star of the 21st century and in Billboard's celebration of her achievements, they included a partial clip of Kanye West's “Famous” video which has a deepfake of the star nude along with other celebs.

A popular fan account for the singer criticized Billboard's inclusion of a video.

“@billboard the decision to include that clip in a video supposedly celebrating Taylor’s success is beyond nasty,” the fan account wrote. “It’s not just disgusting and disrespectful, it’s an outright slap in the face to an artist who, whether you acknowledge it or not, has single-handedly defined this generation’s music scene. This isn’t just an oversight; it’s a deliberate attempt to humble her, and it’s extremely pathetic. You owe Taylor a massive apology because this kind of treatment is absolutely unacceptable and unprofessional.”

Several Swifties responded to the now-viral tweet about Billboard using the controversial video.

One fan suggested Swift take legal action, “This is disgusting, Taylor should sue.”

Another fan said that she should make her team aware of this, “Heights of disgust seriously. i hope taylor and her pr team do something about this.”

“Exactly! Taylor has redefined music and deserves respect, not cheap shots. This was beyond unprofessional, and Billboard should be ashamed. Time to own up to this disrespect,” another fan responded.

Another Swiftie is worried about how the singer is doing amid Billboard using the “Famous” video.

“I hope she really is ok right now she literally has addressed how this hurt her a thounsand times before…,” the fan wrote. “But from what I know of taylor I know she is going to make this another reason for being even more successful. I hope this happens . I hope this only turns into blessings.”

Swifties React To Taylor Swift Earning No. 2 Spot On Billboard's “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” List

Besides Billboard using “Famous” in their acknowledgment of her in their “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century,” fans were first angered at Swift's placement on the list. The 14-time Grammy winner was put in the No. 2 spot on the list out of 25 pop stars that were included such as Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Madonna, and more. Swift was placed right above Rihanna at No. 3 and Drake at No. 4. The No. 5 spot went to Lady Gaga.

“Not a Taylor big fan, but let’s be real, she deserves #1 based on charts and impact,” one fan wrote in the comments of Billboard's post. “She checks all marks. Beyonce is not really known outside the US much, or at least not more than Taylor Swift. I can’t really name much Beyonce songs to begin with. I’m sure Beyonce paid for her spot, it happens a lot in the industry.”

“Shame on you, Billboard!” an outraged fan wrote. “Taylor Swift is redefining the music industry, shattering records, and transforming everything she touches. Yet, you felt the need to undermine her achievements. For any artist worldwide, #2 on your list would be a monumental accomplishment—except when it’s Taylor, the very reason your relevance endures.”

“Is this a joke,” another fan wrote.

Beyoncé is rumored to take the No. 1 spot. Swift has not responded to Billboard's placement of her on the list or the use of the “Famous” video. Take a look at the pop stars that Billboard has included on their list so far:

25. Katy Perry

24. Ed Sheeran

23. Bad Bunny

22. One Direction

21. Lil Wayne

20. Bruno Mars

19. BTS

18. The Weeknd

17. Shakira

16. Jay-Z

15. Miley Cyrus

14. Justin Timberlake

13. Nicki Minaj

12. Eminem

11. Usher

10. Adele

9. Ariana Grande

8. Justin Bieber

7. Kanye West

6. Britney Spears

5. Lady Gaga

4. Drake

3. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift