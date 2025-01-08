Some NFL fans are not happy with Swifties right now. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for a year, and some NFL fans believe that Kelce did not rightfully earn his spot in the Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination leaderboard. Right now, Kelce is in the top spot, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham, and Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner in the top five.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year awards athletes for their stellar athleticism on the field and their contributions and strong ties to their community off the field.

The NFL announced the leaderboard and suggested that Swifties were the catalyst behind Kelce getting the top score in the fan vote.

“Why is travis before mike evans?” one fan asked with another replying, “Because Travis is dating Taylor.”

“Realistically, does anyone stand a chance against the Swifties?” another fan asked.

The NFL shared why Kelce was nominated in the first place with this foundation 87 & Running.

“The seeds of Kelce's community impact were planted four years ago when he purchased a vacant muffler shop. His vision was to transform it into a unique incubator for inner-city students, providing them with real-world career experience and life skills. Today, the inaugural class of the ‘Ignition Lab” at Operation Breakthrough is set to graduate high school, armed with work experience, internships, improved grades, industry skills, credentials, and newfound hope,” the league wrote.

The NFL's statement continued: “Kelce and 87 & Running recognized that lasting impact requires continuous investment. Through his dedication of time, money, and resources, along with the efforts of staff and volunteers, the Lab has thrived from its inaugural class and beyond. The number of students served by the Ignition Lab has grown 350% since its inception and now includes students from seven urban-area high schools.”

Past winners have been Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (2023), Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (2022), Los Angeles Rams Andrew Whitworth (2021), and former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (2020).

The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show on Thursday, Feb. 6.