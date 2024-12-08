Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce on and off the field. The pop star “liked” a post about Kelce's NFL nomination.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a post on Instagram honoring Kelce who is up for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year. In the video, Kelce is seen helping out kids in the community. The team elaborated on the tight end's efforts outside the field in the capitol.

“You know him for what he does on Sundays, but his efforts reach further than the football field,” the Kansas City Chiefs wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all that you do @killatrav [hand heart emoji].”

Community and family are very important to Kelce and by creating the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation in 2015, he speaks on how his own childhood aided in the development of the organization.

“I created it because I really wanted to make sure the city felt as much love from me as I do on Sundays,” Kelce says.

Overall, Kelce is proud of the work he's done so far for his community and especially the children he is able to help.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of and it’s really awesome to see the kids buy in,” Kelce says in the video. “It’s made me a better person and a better man knowing that I can influence the community and the kids in the community to do the right things.”

Fans can vote for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year on the NFL's website here.

Why Taylor Swift Will Have More Time To Cheer Travis Kelce On

When Kelce peers into the crowd during his games, there's more of a chance that he will see Swift in the suite cheering him on now that her schedule is open. The pop star will end her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, Dec. 8, with her last show in Vancouver. Her plans after the tour have not been made but Swift seemingly teased a new album and tour for 2026. However, for now, she seems to enjoy the idea of resting.

“Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while,” says a source per Us Weekly. “They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple.” Adds the first source: “Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other.”