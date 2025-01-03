Travis Kelce is not looking to retire soon, but it doesn't mean he's not thinking about his future. The three-time Super Bowl champion is thinking about starting a family with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and according to reports, he doesn't care where.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Kelce is currently looking to achieve his fourth Super Bowl ring — third consecutively — with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he has been looking past this season and how their lives could look in the future.

“He's not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville,” the source said.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home,” the source continued. “But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future. Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city….It is beautiful and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”

Taylor Swift and Travis are reportedly moving in together

It was previously reported that Swift will be moving to Nashville to be closer to Kelce as he tries to earn the Chiefs a spot in the next Super Bowl. However, following that report, there's also a possibility that they will share the same residence.

‘Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years,' the Daily Mail source began. ‘Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.'

“Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family. This is no different than any other couple with a family,” the source added.

The couple began dating in 2023 and since then they have been celebrating holidays together and supporting one another in their careers. So far, Swift has been in attendance for seven games in the 2024/2025 season and Kelce has supported the singer multiple times during her Eras Tour which concluded on Dec. 8, 2024.