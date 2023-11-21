The father of the Taylor Swift fan who died before the concert in Brazil over the weekend is breaking his silence.

The father of the Taylor Swift fan who died before the concert in Brazil over the weekend is speaking out for the first time. Weiny Machado is seeking answers surrounding the death of his 23-year-old daughter Ana Clara Benevides Machado. Prior to the start of Swift's concert on Friday (Nov. 17), the Swift fan died at the Salgado Filho Hospital after being treated by first responders on-site for her sickness. She later succumbed to her unknown illness at the hospital, Time For Fun posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday.

Weiny spoke to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo about the tragedy. “I want to know if it's true that they are prohibited from bringing water and neglected to provide assistance,” he told the outlet. “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl.”

“She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money,” Weiny continued. “I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

No further information has been released about the 23-year-old's death.

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Fan's Death In Brazil

Swift took to Instagram to inform fans and to give her condolences to her fan's family after learning of the death of Benevides Machado.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift began her handwritten note on her Instagram Story Friday.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she continued. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift told her fans that she rather speak to them via social media as she is still processing the loss of Benevides Machado.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she wrote. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends.”

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” Swift concluded her solemn message.

Due to Brazil's extreme heat, the singer postponed her Sunday show to tonight (Nov. 20).

“I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift shared in a handwritten posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first.”