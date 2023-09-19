Taylor Swift, Greta Gerwig, and friends enjoyed a night out at the Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria in New York on Monday. Alongside Barbie director is Laura Dern, who starred in Swift's Bejeweled music video, and her friend, Zoe Kravitz.

Both Taylor Swift and Greta Gerwig completed their look in a dress. While Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz sported a casual look.

Fans recently humorously suggested that Swift and Gerwig had “saved” the US economy, with Gerwig's billion-dollar movie and Swift's record-breaking Eras tour. While enjoying their dinner, the foursome may have reminisced about the time Dern starred in Swift's Bejeweled music video.

The success of Swift's ongoing tour, projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending, has led some fans to humorously claim that she has prevented the US from falling into a recession. Meanwhile, Gerwig's Barbie has become one of the highest-grossing movies, surpassing Marvel's The Avengers at the domestic box office and accumulating over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Now, this simple dinner is not just about the two women powerhouse saving the economy. There were also speculations that Swift was getting advice from Gerwig for her directorial debut.

Last year, Variety revealed Swift will make a feature-directing debut. But no specific details are available yet. It's important to note that the pop star haven't directed a film yet. Although she already directed some of her music videos, including the All Too Well 10-Minute Version.

Besides a possible hand from the Barbie director herself, Swift also gained praise from its cinematographer. ” She’s another person I admire very much, so if I had the opportunity to work with her, I’d be thrilled.”

While we have no idea what discussion Taylor Swift and Greta Gerwig have had, it's safe to say that her feature-length directorial debut will be a hit.