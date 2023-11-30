Jack Antonoff sparks speculation on Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's breakup timeline after celebrating the release of 'You're Losing Me.'

Jack Antonoff, the frontman of Bleachers, has ignited speculation about the timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's breakup with the release of ‘You're Losing Me.'

Antonoff celebrated the track's release on Instagram Stories. In his story, he revealed that the Midnights track was “written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 after Taylor ate these raisins.”

Now, the song was exclusively sold to fans weeks after news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's breakup. Swifties immediately believed it to be directed at Alwyn. However, with the new information from Jack Antonoff, Swifties were taken aback. Leading to Twitter discussions and theories.

One user speculated, “taylor knew her and joe were over all the way in 2021.” Another suggested the track might involve Swift expressing her feelings about Joe while they were still together. A third user stated, “Jack confirming ‘You're Losing Me' was written in 2021 rewrites so much Taylor and Joe history. Never getting over this breakup, sorry not sorry.”

In the song, Swift contemplates the fate of her relationship with Alwyn. Debating whether to “throw out everything we built or keep it.” She suggests the mystery man “might have just dealt the final blow,” revealing emotional turmoil.

Despite Antonoff's unintentional revelation, the official confirmation of Swift and Alwyn's breakup came in April this year. Sources emphasized that it was a natural conclusion rather than a dramatic split after six years together. Swift, then briefly hung out with Matty Healy of the 1975. Just before entering a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.