Taylor Swift plays cupid to friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper as she lends them her Rhode Island home, Page Six reported.

Victoria's Secret model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper have been spending time away from New York City. The entertainment site said that the rumored couple have been using the pop superstar's mansion as a “secret love nest.”

A source told The Mirror that “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends.” The source added that Hadid and Cooper “wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help.”

The mansion was featured prominently in Swift's “The Last Great American Dynasty” and the site of her iconic Fourth of July parties. Hadid and Swift's other famous friends have been guests over the years.

Hadid and Cooper were first spotted having dinner at Via Carota in New York. Cooper's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk, allegedly introduced the two. Shayk and Hadid have been friends while working together.

They reportedly hit it off after Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk introduced them, according to an exclusive from The Messenger. The source said that Hadid and Cooper bonded “over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out.”

Hadid co-parents her three-year-old daughter Khai with ex, former One Direction member and singer Zayn Malik. Cooper shares a six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Shayk.

Hadid broke up with Malik in October 2021 after six years of dating. Cooper and Shayk split up in 2019.