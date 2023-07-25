Taylor Swift continues to set records and achieve milestones that few artists have managed. Her latest accomplishment has her in rarified air, with four albums currently sitting in the Billboard 200's top 10. This is the first time in almost 60 years that an artist has achieved this feat, Yahoo reports.

The last artist to achieve such a milestone was Herb Alpert on April 2, 1966. He had four albums inside the top 10, including “Going Places,” “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” “South of the Border,” and “The Lonely Bull.”

To congratulate Taylor Swift on joining him in this impressive achievement, the 88-year-old musician took to TikTok to share a sweet message. In the clip, he says, “Hi Taylor, this is Herb Alpert. I’ve been getting calls from all over the world from publications wanting to know how do I feel about you breaking my record of — I don’t know — 150 years ago. I feel great! I think you’re a wonderful artist, sincere, you’re gracious and you deserve it. You deserve it all. Congratulations.”

Swift achieved this milestone on the July 22 Billboard chart when her latest album, “Speak Now (Taylor's Version),” became her 12th No. 1 hit. It was joined by her other albums “Midnights” at No. 5, “Lover” at No. 7, and “Folklore” at No. 10.

It's no surprise that Taylor Swift keeps breaking records and making history. With her immense talent and dedicated fanbase, she continues to be a force in the music industry. And as she joins the ranks of legendary artists like Herb Alpert, her influence and impact on the music world are undeniable.