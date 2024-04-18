With Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated 11th studio release album, The Tortured Poets Department, now less than 24 hours away, speculation is running rampant about what drama from her personal life of the past two years she might cover in her song list.
Probably the juiciest Taylor Swift relationship drama — since the release of her last studio album Midnights in 2022 — centers on her short-lived and controversial fling with rocker Matty Healy. BuzzFeedNews has a deep-dive piece on the highs and mostly lows of the couple's relationship and why it most likely will figure in to the lyrics of Swift's new album.
The frontman for The 1975, Healy and Swift were first linked in 2014 after she was spotted at one of his concerts. But a couple years later, when asked about their romantic history, Healy harshly declared Swift “wasn't a big impact on my life,” and defiantly lashed out: “If I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, the first thing I would’ve [thought was] ‘F—ing hell I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.' You know, F—. THAT.”
He continued, “That’s also a man thing, a demasculinating, emasculating thing.”
What's Matty Healy's deal?
From there, Healy has gone on to make courting controversy and being an on-stage provocateur a defining part of his rockstar persona.
As BuzzFeed points out, Healy “has continued to cultivate a seriously divisive public image and has been repeatedly accused of racism, misogyny, antisemitism, and being anti-Muslim.”
A few of his most egregious offenses came in 2023, when he was filmed during a concert appearing to do the Nazi salute while marching on stage. This was followed up by him troublingly posting a screenshot of a “List of Jews” Wikipedia page to his Instagram Story, which brought to mind the Nazis' records of Jewish people they kept during the Holocaust.
Later that year, he went on a podcast The Adam Friedland Show, and laughed uproariously at racist comments made about the rapper Ice Spice. As Friedland tossed around wildly racist descriptions of Ice Spice like calling her “one of the Inuit Spice Girls” and a “chubby Chinese lady,” Healy did nothing to shut the offensive rant down and in fact continuously enabled and encouraged the host.
There was immediate backlash and Healy eventually apologized in April 2023.
Shortly thereafter, in May, it started getting reported that Swift and Healy were dating, which immediately outraged Swifties.
Some saw it as a “bad boy” phase, though as BuzzFeed points out, “Understandably, Jewish, Black, and Asian Swifties were particularly upset.”
Swift seemed to block out the controversies with Healy and didn't address them publicly, even though she's notorious for keeping a close eye on what is said about her online.
This raises speculation that she may be waiting to comment on the soured relationship in the medium she does best — through her song lyrics.
There are plenty more grounds for discussion beyond her relationship with Healy as well.
Swift herself came under controversy when she announced a collaboration with Ice Spice for a new version of Karma, her 2022 hit anthem. Some saw Swift's gesture as a calculated response to Healy's offensive comments toward the rapper. Though it should be noted Ice Spice appears to be in Swift's inner circle, even cheering alongside Swift from her celebrity suite at the Super Bowl.
Regardless, from there, Matty Healy managed to offend yet again when he wore merchandise from a podcast hosted by a couple cultural commentators who had cruelly criticized Taylor Swift and her family on air in the past.
All this proved too much for the relationship and Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were reported to have split in early June.
The rest is history, with Swift starting to date the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce shortly thereafter. Swifties overwhelmingly approved of this relationship and the hoopla catapulted the NFL, Kelce and the Chiefs to new levels of fame this season during their run to another Super Bowl title.
Put another way, Swifties are certainly ecstatic about what they hope will be Swift's happily ever after relationship with Kelce, though her past stormy fling with Healy will undoubtedly make for better song lyrics due to its high degree of drama.
She may still have a thing or two to say about her long-term six year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn coming to an end in April 2023 as well. Fans speculated that some of the lyrics from her Midnights album were inspired by her troubled relationship with Alwyn, but since they were still publicly considered a couple at the time of that album's release, there may still be more to say on that front.
Her embrace of public displays of affection and acknowledgement of her relationship with Kelce stands in stark contrast to the privacy surrounding her past relationships with Alwyn and Healy, and fans are eager to hear more about that shift.
The worldwide phenomenon that is Taylor Swift continues to amaze as The Eras Tour's international leg sets records wherever it goes. In addition, her personal life with Travis Kelce remains a hot topic for celebrity outlets everywhere. Now, with new music and a new set of signature poetic and layered lyrics on the way with the release of The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, Taylor Swift is set to remain at the forefront of fans' minds for a long time to come.