In a resurfaced clip, Taylor Swift expresses how she feels about hidden relationships. The clip is from 2012 when Swift was a guest on The Chatty Man which has now been making rounds on TikTok.
“To me it all depends on who you’re with. If they have a serious issue with it then you, I guess, hide or whatever but I don’t really like that,” Swift said. “Because it makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m a fugitive, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re having a relationship! Better put on a mask and stuff!’”
“I feel like if you can be in a relationship and have it seem normal, that would be good,” she added.
She revisited the topic during her 2020 documentary Miss Americana where she spoke about her ex Joe Allwyn. “I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” Swift said. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”
Swift and Allywn dated for six years before calling it off in 2022. In Swift's song “Peace” from her 2020 Folklore album she sings about a hidden love.
“All these people think love's for show/But I would die for you in secret/The devil's in the details, but you got a friend in me/Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?” she sings.
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship
Travis Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 and their relationship has captivated NFL fans and Swifties alike. The first time the public saw them out was during September at Kelce's NFL game. The Grammy winner admitted that she would sneak into the stadium to see Kelce before they went public relationship.
“When she started to come around, it was privately,” Dave Merritt, the Chiefs defensive backs coach said on “The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac” podcast. “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it.”
In her TIME interview, she spoke about the media speaking on her relationship with Kelce.
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.
“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”
Swift noted that she is does not know how often she is being shown on camera and how a lot of times on social media people were complaining of making their romance a spectacle instead of focusing on the game. The singer spoke on that saying that she doesn't know how the cameras know what suite she's in but her main focus is to support #87.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”