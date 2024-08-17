Is Reputation on the way? Well fans believe that Taylor Swift might have given out a hint with her latest costume change.

In fan video, Swift is seen wearing a midnight blue bodysuit during the Midnights part of her Eras Tour concert on Friday (Aug. 16) at Wembley Stadium. The outfit has never been worn before by the artist. Prior to this outfit debuting at the concert, the singer only wore blue outfits with triggered fans to think that Swift is releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version) soon.

One fan who noticed the costume change began analyzing the singer's previous moves she made before an album announcement. “She changed her Midnights outfit (just like she did before 1989 TV), tomorrow is N6 [night six of her London shows], Reputation is her 6th album, and she played two Reputation songs yesterday,” the fan wrote.

Another pointed out that August 18, “marks seven years since Taylor Swift wiped her social media clean, kicking off her ‘reputation' era.”

As of today (Aug. 16), according to Pop Base, Swift has performed every song from Reputation on her Eras Tour thus far.

Other Hints About Taylor Swift's Reputation Being Released

This is the second time that fans have figured Swift would be dropping Reputation soon.

The first tease that started Swifties spiraling was earlier this month, an Olympics ad which consisted of videos and images from Team USA used lyrics from “…Ready For It?” which is found on Reputation.

“Are you ready for it? Baby, let the games begin, let the games begin, let the games begin!” is heard in the ad Swift shared to social media.

“So ready to scream at my tv cheering for these athletes,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story according to Business Insider.

According to comingsooon.net, there is usually a 75-79 day gap between her releases. While at the beginning of the month, that theory would have worked out. Unfortunately, Swift has not dropped the remastered album yet.

The last album Swift released was The Tortured Poets Department in April. The singer announced her album at the Grammys earlier this year.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift joked at the beginning of her speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

She also surprised fans when the album dropped that shortly after The Tortured Poets Department was going to be a double album.

Swift will perform tomorrow and Monday at Wembley Stadium. Her Eras Tour runs throughout December.