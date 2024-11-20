A performer from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour reveals that the star likes to stay away from alcohol while on tour.

Beabadoobee, who was an opening act during the Eras Tour, disclosed that alcohol is not a part of Swift's routine in order to get ready for the stage.

“She said she was doing this tour sober, and it made everything make sense,” Beabadoobee told Cosmopolitan. “She’s a beast, dude – three-hour long shows every night, choreo. All this crazy (expletive). No sipping on alcohol!”

While Swift likes to be sober while touring, the singer knows how to have a good time once the curtains close. The “Lover” singer has been seen out having drinks with friends in New York City and while she was on a double date with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the U.S. Open over the summer.

What's Next For Taylor Swift After Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is coming to a close on Dec. 8 after beginning on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, AZ. This weekend, Swift will be playing one of her last trio of concert dates in Toronto and will conclude the tour officially in Vancouver during Dec. 6 – Dec. 8 weekend. The Eras Tour has had 152 shows which ushered in opening acts such as Paramore, Gayle, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Owenn, and Sabrina Carpenter. The tour is the highest-grossing music tour of all time as it was the first to earn $1 billion in revenue.

The Kelce matriarch spoke to the “Today” show and shared how she is choosing to spend her holiday.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” she said.

The mom of two was asked if she had a “big dinner” planned for Thanksgiving and she shared what her family most likely will be up to at that time.

“Not that anything’s planned,” Donna answered. “I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

As for Swift's involvement in the Kelce Thanksgiving this year, Donna kept it vague and said that the popstar might be busy due to her tour.

However, Swift is off next weekend for the tour. The last weekend of her performance is the weekend after Thanksgiving so schedule-wise she should be able to make it. It's also up in the air if Swift will be able to attend the Kansa City Chiefs vs. the Las Vegas Raiders game on Nov. 29. While the singer would still be on break from her tour, she hasn't publicized her plans just yet.

If Travis and Swift can align their schedules for Thanksgiving, it would be the first time that they will be enjoying the holiday together. Last year, the “Lavender Haze” singer extended her stay in Brazil while on tour due to inclement weather and Travis stayed back in Kansas City and enjoyed some KFC solo for the holiday.