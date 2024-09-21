Taylor Swift has a response to the viral break-up “contract” with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The contract made rounds on social media before Kelce's team was able to put a hard stop on the alleged agreements he and Swift made if they were to end their relationship.

The false break-up “contract” cited that Kelce would release a statement following the split that he was focused on his “personal growth” and that he would continue his “commitment to his career and his ongoing achievements in the sports industry,” according to the Daily Mail.

While Kelce's team quickly shot down the rumors, according to Life & Style Magazine, it has shaken up Kelce and Swift more than they realized, prompting Swift's response.

The 13-time Grammy-winner has not written a statement on the ordeal, but according to a source per Life & Style, she is having a mindset shift.

“When they first got together, she was more focused on the timing of everything, when they'd have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That's her style. She micromanages her image and always has,” the source said, but now Swift is altering her plans and becoming more laid back.

“Taylor's really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” a source said, adding that “at this point, she just wants to take the shackles off and let people judge them based on what comes naturally. You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game.”

The source then referenced Swift's preview into the 2024 season and how she felt more herself and wasn't dressing to impress (which, she slayed anyway.)

The “So High School” singer wore a denim-on-denim look to the first game of the season. She paired a denim corset top with denim cutoffs and red knee-high leather boots. She swooped her bangs to the side and finished with her signature bright-red lip.

“In the past, she felt like she had to dress like the perfect NFL girlfriend, and to her, that meant head-to-toe team gear,” the source concluded. “This time, she wore what she felt sexy in. She didn't wear fan merch or team colors.”

However, Swift and Kelce are not going to let the rumors get to them as they are in it for the long haul.

“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” a US Weekly source said on Wednesday (Sept. 18).

“Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”