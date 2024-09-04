No, there is not a breakup contract between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's team is taking action against the reports.

The Daily Mail reports that Kelce's team denied the reports of a strategic breakup being planned. As they note in their report, paperwork surfaced online (on Reddit) that unveiled a date for Kelce and Swift to announce their split, September 28, 2024. It appeared to hail from PR firm Full Scope, who represent Kelce.

Luckily, a spokesperson fro Full Scopt denied the report. They insisted that the paperwork was “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issues, or authorized by this agency.”

They are also calling in lawyers to help with the matter. The Daily Mail notes that they are “not expected to find the culprit,” though.

So, for Swifties and Kelce fans alike, they can take a collective breath. They have been going steady for almost a year and are heading towards

The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift breakup contract and plan

A whole plan was outlined. Announcing their split on September 28 would give Swifties a few days to come to grips with the news before turning the corner. The report also states that the announcement was going to be “gracious, respectful, and stress mutual respect.”

There were examples of a potential statement. “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth,” it read.

Additionally, the statement read, “They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

Other parts of the plan included focuses on Kelce's “personal growth.” They would frame the breakup as a “natural part of life.” Additionally, a press release was going to be sent to media outlets. This would ensure “broad coverage” of the breakup.

Their relationship timeline

Since September 2023, Kelce and Swift have been in the biggest relationship in pop culture. Speculation began in July 2023 when Kelce shouted out Swift on his New Heights podcast. He revealed that he attempted to slide his number to Swift after seeing her Eras Tour.

A couple of months later, Swift appeared at the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. Kelce and the Chiefs won 41-10 in a blowout victory.

Since then, Swift has attended several of Kelce's games. She went to a total of 13 (her favorite number) games throughout the 2023 NFL season, including Super Bowl LVIII.

During the offseason, Kelce has attended several of Swift's Eras Tour concerts. He followed her around Europe throughout the summer and even appeared on stage with her.

On June 23, 2024, Swift played a show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. During a performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Kelce came on stage as a background dancer.

Swift is currently enjoying a two-month break from the Eras Tour. She will likely attend some of Kelce's Chiefs games in that time period before she resumes her blockbuster tour.