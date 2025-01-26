Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023 and often are seen out enjoying dinner with one another or in a group with their celebrity friends. According to the U.S. Sun, Swift makes two requests when she arrives at a restaurant to ensure that she and Kelce have an intimate setting.

“Taylor’s security calls the restaurants beforehand to request a private room for the couple,' a source told the outlet about the couple's date nights.

Additionally, “They request workers serving them in the private room to refrain from interacting with them or asking for photos to avoid drawing attention,” the source added.

This is reportedly a change in behavior for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end according to the source.

“Before Travis began bringing Taylor to the Kansas City spots, he would socialize more with staff and guests of the restaurants,” the source told the publication.

Travis Kelce Talks About Upcoming AFC Championship

Dinner dates are going to have to be put on a slight pause as Kelce is gearing up for the AFC Championship game to get the chance to have a three-peat at the Super Bowl this year. The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 EST.

According to both Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce, the team is ready to give it their all.

“It’s the AFC Championship Game; you’ve got to put it all on the line in order to win and try to get to the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “This is a great football team we’re going up against, so all of us are going to go out there and give it everything we have. Chiefs Kingdom is always passionate, they’re always loud. I would just say let’s even take it up a notch, let’s see how loud this place can really get. I always appreciate the love and support that they show for us.”

Leading into the AFC Championship, Kelce gave some advice to his teammates.

“Just don’t let the lights blind you,” Kelce said during Friday’s news conference. “It’s a big moment. You’re going to hype it up yourself, because you’ve been dreaming about moments like these. The biggest thing is you’re good enough. You don’t got to be anybody that you’re not.”

Kelce talked about the pressure he faces as the team advances throughout the season. The Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans last week 23-14.

“I don't think people realize how f***ing crazy this is,” former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, told his brother on their New Heights podcast.

“Seven straight times you have been one of the top two teams in the AFC. Is it just expected that you're gonna go to the AFC Championship game?:

“I put that on myself every single year. It's either that or I'm a failure,” Travis said solemnly.

Travis went on to share that it's about his team goals and not what he can accomplish as an individual for the Chiefs.

“I don't care if I'm the MVP or the league, which I'll never be or which I've never been up for,” Travis said, adding, “But it doesn't matter what you do individually, it's about what your team does at the end of the day.”