Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift. The “Cruel Summer” singer is now reportedly the world’s richest female musician.

According to Forbes, Swift has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion which puts her on top of the already small list of musicians who are billionaires. Swift was able to make the list after the outlet assessed her massive fortune, which contains her music royalties, music catalog, and real estate. The singer has so far earned $600 million through her catalog and touring as well as $125 million through her properties.

The billionaire list of musicians includes Jay-Z at $2.6 billion and Rihanna falling to number three on the list with $1.4 billion. Unlike Jay and RiRi, Swift has entirely gotten her fortune through music. Last year, when she made the billionaire list she became the first musician to make the list primarily from earnings from her songs and performances.

Selena Gomez reportedly became a billionaire this year, according to Bloomberg, as well as Bruce Springsteen earning billionaire status per Forbes.

What's Next For Taylor Swift?

Taylor is set to embark on the final leg of her Eras Tour. The singer will resume her tour on Oct. 18 in Miami, Florida.

After Miami, Swift will hit New Orleans and Indianapolis. The tour will eventually end in Canada on Dec. 8, five days before the singer's birthday.

Its unknown at this time if Travis Kelce will be joining Swift on this final leg of her tour. Last year during his bye week in the NFL, he went to Argentina to support Taylor during her tour. Next week is Kelce's bye week and Taylor will not be on tour at the time.

In past couple of weeks since Taylor was absent from the Chiefs games, some speculated that there was some trouble in paradise.

However, they’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy,” the source explained to Us Weekly. “They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down.”

Instead of adding to the rumors, Kelce and Swift are deciding to cope with the noise by juggling their demanding careers and their personal relationships.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” the source said.

The couple has now been thinking about what's ahead instead of focusing on negativity.

“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” a Us Weekly source said on Wednesday (Sept. 18).

“Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”