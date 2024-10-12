Taylor Swift reportedly made up for missing Travis Kelce's 35th birthday party with a private dinner at a Kansas City hot spot.

A source told Page Six that Swift treated Kelce and his family, her dad Scott Swift, and friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes to a sushi dinner at Noka on Sunday (Oct. 6).

According to the outlet, Noka was “closed for maintenance” to hold the private intimate party. Brittany also celebrated her birthday at the Japanese establishment back in August.

Gossip site DeauxMoi posted that the couple had previously dined at the restaurant last month.

How Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending his bye week?

As the NFL enters their sixth week, Kelce — along with the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs — are enjoying their bye week. Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center, asked Travis what his plans are for the week.

“You got any bye week plans?” Jason asked Travis on their New Heights podcast, who quickly replied, “Of course I do.”

After a moment of silence, Jason asked, “You gonna tell anybody?”

“No,” Travis replied. “But if any of it comes out [in the press], I’m sure we’ll talk about it on the show.”

Jason decided not to press anymore and said “OK, cool, sounds good.”

While Travis did not give any insight on his plans, what has been reported is that he and Swift were seen traveling from Kansas City, Mo., to an undisclosed location on the East Coast Tuesday night (Oct. 8).

So far, his plans have not been formally made public, but Swift and Travis were spotted in New York City with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for dinner. According to TMZ, Friday evening (Oct. 11), the couples dined in SoHo at The Corner Store restaurant.

While his plans have not yet been made public, what we do know is that Travis likes to have a good time. Last year, the tight end jet-setted to Argentina to visit Swift on her Eras Tour.

The singer is set to resume the final leg of her tour on Oct. 18 in Miami. The 14-time Grammy-winning musician will end her record-breaking tour on Dec. 8, five days before her 35th birthday. Travis' next game will be on Sunday, Oct. 20, against the San Franciso 49ers.