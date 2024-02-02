Taylor Swift applies for new trademark for TAYLOR-CON and fans think it's going to be a new era after the tour.

Taylor Swift's recent trademark application TAYLOR-CON has fans buzzing with excitement.

First reported by USA Today, Taylor Swift's management group, TAS Rights Management LLC, trademarked the term TAYLOR-CON. Judging from their conditions, it could be a significant asset in the Swift brand. The application, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, aims to secure rights to the term for various purposes. Including conventions and related ventures.

Vanderbilt law professor Joseph Fishman explained that Swift's team filed an intent-to-use application. Indicating plans to utilize the term in future endeavors. The trademark, if approved, would cover a wide array of goods and services, from music and live performances to clothing and dishware.

Interestingly, while Taylor Swift's application for TAYLOR-CON aligns with her brand expansion efforts, it coincides with an unrelated fan event called TAYLOR-CON. This one will take place on March 15-16 in Dallas, Texas. Despite the timing, Swift's application does not establish a direct connection between her and the event. As of today. Plus, Swift is also on a break from Eras Tour during that time. Anything could happen.

Additionally, Fishman noted that the application's broad scope indicates that the trademark will not face restrictions when it comes to specific font styles or colors. Ensuring comprehensive coverage of the term.

While the trademark application has been accepted by the office, it awaits assignment to an examiner. This means the process may take several weeks.

Swift's representatives have yet to comment on the matter, leaving the implications and potential uses of TAYLOR-CON open to speculation.